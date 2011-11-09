* Power grid needs 500 mln euros
* Lack of funds limits renewable development
* Money needed to connect wind farms to grid
By Angela Bulgari
BUCHAREST, Nov 9 Romania's power transmission
system operator Transelectrica needs around 500 million euros to
upgrade the power grid so it can handle an expected surge of
wind generation, a company director said.
Transelectrica is hoping to attract foreign investors to
help raise funds to strengthen power lines and build
sub-stations needed to connect wind farms to the grid as the
Balkan country develops its fast-growing renewable sector,
deputy director Octavian Lohan said.
"The sector has benefited from large investments up to now,
but it needs further top-ups for the projects to come to life",
Lohan said on a webcast from an energy conference in Bucharest.
"The lack of funds is pushing the development of the wind
power sector forward in the long run, and furthermore,
jeopardizes current investments, as they are unsure if and when
returns will occur."
Romania's wind power capacity is expected to jump to 1,000
megawatts (MW) by the end of 2011, up from 14 MW at the end of
2009 and 462 MW in 2010, according to Romanian Wind Energy
Association estimates.
In October, Romania's centrist coalition government approved
a long awaited support scheme for renewable producers which is
expected to lead to a 2.5 percent rise in electricity tariffs
for household consumers in 2012.
The generous support scheme, good steady winds and a
potentially lucrative market of some 22 million people have
attracted scores of wind energy developers to Romania in recent
years.
Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR has halfway finished
building Europe's largest onshore wind park in the Dobrogea
region in southeastern Romania, a 1.1 billion euros project.
Other power firms developing wind projects in Romania
include Italy's Enel , Spain's Iberdrola and
Energias de Portugal .
But investors' plans to develop wind parks in Romania total
thousands of megawatts, far more than the grid's current
capacity. The country needs to build new conventional power
generators to counterbalance renewable energy units as well as
replace ageing, mostly coal fired power plants.
Lohan also estimated it would take a total of 8 billion
euros in investment to maximise the potential of a wind sector
he predicted should boast a capacity of 5,000 MW within the next
five years.
This will not happen, however, until the government enacts
laws that will speed the approval process for projects and
reassure investors they can make a return on investment, he
added.
(Editing by Michael Kahn)