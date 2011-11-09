* Power grid needs 500 mln euros

* Lack of funds limits renewable development

* Money needed to connect wind farms to grid

By Angela Bulgari

BUCHAREST, Nov 9 Romania's power transmission system operator Transelectrica needs around 500 million euros to upgrade the power grid so it can handle an expected surge of wind generation, a company director said.

Transelectrica is hoping to attract foreign investors to help raise funds to strengthen power lines and build sub-stations needed to connect wind farms to the grid as the Balkan country develops its fast-growing renewable sector, deputy director Octavian Lohan said.

"The sector has benefited from large investments up to now, but it needs further top-ups for the projects to come to life", Lohan said on a webcast from an energy conference in Bucharest.

"The lack of funds is pushing the development of the wind power sector forward in the long run, and furthermore, jeopardizes current investments, as they are unsure if and when returns will occur."

Romania's wind power capacity is expected to jump to 1,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2011, up from 14 MW at the end of 2009 and 462 MW in 2010, according to Romanian Wind Energy Association estimates.

In October, Romania's centrist coalition government approved a long awaited support scheme for renewable producers which is expected to lead to a 2.5 percent rise in electricity tariffs for household consumers in 2012.

The generous support scheme, good steady winds and a potentially lucrative market of some 22 million people have attracted scores of wind energy developers to Romania in recent years.

Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR has halfway finished building Europe's largest onshore wind park in the Dobrogea region in southeastern Romania, a 1.1 billion euros project.

Other power firms developing wind projects in Romania include Italy's Enel , Spain's Iberdrola and Energias de Portugal .

But investors' plans to develop wind parks in Romania total thousands of megawatts, far more than the grid's current capacity. The country needs to build new conventional power generators to counterbalance renewable energy units as well as replace ageing, mostly coal fired power plants.

Lohan also estimated it would take a total of 8 billion euros in investment to maximise the potential of a wind sector he predicted should boast a capacity of 5,000 MW within the next five years.

This will not happen, however, until the government enacts laws that will speed the approval process for projects and reassure investors they can make a return on investment, he added. (Editing by Michael Kahn)