By Caroline Copley and Angelika Gruber

ZURICH, Nov 9 Swiss cement maker Holcim and Austrian brick maker Wienerberger were upbeat about prospects on Thursday as construction growth in emerging markets helps offset weaker demand in debt-mired Europe and the United States.

Faltering economic growth has weighed on the construction industry, with the STOXX 600 European Construction and Materials index losing around a fifth so far this year.

Holcim, which makes more than half of its sales in emerging markets, said growth remained on track, while it expected "solid" growth in Europe and a slight improvement in the U.S. construction industry to continue into 2012.

"Emerging markets, Asia, Latin America are going to gain. We are observing growth in individual markets of 6, 8, 9 percent," Markus Akermann, Chief Executive of Holcim told reporters at a media presentation in Zurich.

"Due to all the uncertainty, we have to expect a restrained situation. But I don't believe demand will cave in dramatically," he said, adding that if a double-dip recession were to materialise, a "two-speed" economy could emerge.

"We will grow in emerging markets and in other markets we will see how the political situation develops," he said

Holcim posted a 34.5 percent drop in third-quarter profit, as price hikes failed to offset rising energy costs and the strong Swiss franc. But this was still better than the 344 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

The company also confirmed its outlook to reach a like-for-like operating earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which strips out the impact of the volatile Swiss franc, close to last year's level.

"Holcim releases a solid set of figures without any major surprises," Sarasin analyst Philipp Gamper said in a note.

"Compared with its peers Lafarge and Cemex, Holcim's EBITDA showed relatively good performance, especially when taking into considerations the still challenging market conditions."

BANKING ON EMERGING MARKETS

Last week rival Lafarge said it continued to see cement demand rising, driven by construction growth in emerging markets, while strong growth in Central Asia and Africa helped peer HeidelbergCement offset rising energy costs.

Austria's Wienerberger also said on Thursday that it expects to grow in 2012 despite consumer uncertainty that is dampening demand in key markets such as Poland, southeast Europe, Belgium and Britain.

The world's biggest brick maker's third-quarter net profit fell short of expectations, but reiterated it would post a 2011 net profit after two years of losses even though retail customers who generate 80 percent of sales were being put off by the euro zone's debt crisis.

By 1132 GMT shares in Holcim were trading down 3.6 percent, while Wienerberger's shares tumbled 6.1 percent. The European construction and materials sector index fell 3.2 percent.

Holcim posted double-digit sales growth in Asia and Latin American in the quarter, but said Europe and North America struggled due to a lack of stimulus in the construction sector.

Wienerberger trades at over 40 times 12-month forward earnings, a big premium to construction materials groups such as Heidelbergcement , Lafarge, Holcim and Saint-Gobain , according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analyst estimates by their previous accuracy. (Additional reporting by Mike Shields and Andrew Thompson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)