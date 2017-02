COPENHAGEN Nov 9 The U.S. wind turbine market is likely to peak in 2012 and decline significantly in 2013 due to the expiry of tax credits, the head of the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas , said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Ditlev Engel also said that northern Europe and China were likely to be the major offshore wind turbine markets in 2012 and 2013, while southern European markets would be dented by the debt crisis.

Engel also said that the company aimed to present new guidance principles in February. (Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh)