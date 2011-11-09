LONDON Nov 9 Italian 10-year government bond
yields rose to a euro era high of 7.50 percent on Wednesday, a
level that analysts believe make its borrowing costs
unsustainable and near which Portugal, Greece and Ireland were
forced to seek international bailouts.
Yields on Greek and Irish 10-year government bonds stayed
above 7 percent for 15 to 20 days before the two countries asked
for a bailout as the graphs below show. Portugal held out for
slightly longer for two months before succumbing.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Italy spread/yield vs. previous bailouts
r.reuters.com/rat84s
link.reuters.com/sat84s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Analysts say while such elevated yields do not automatically
mean that Italy will follow the three smaller countries into
seeking aid, spiralling costs could erode the domestic investor
support the euro zone's largest debt issuer depends on to fund
itself.
They also ramp up pressure for action from the European
Central Bank, the only effective bulwark against market attacks,
which wasted no time on Wednesday, intervening to buy Italian
bonds in large amounts.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Graphics by Scott
Barber; Editing by John Stonestreet)