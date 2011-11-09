LONDON Nov 9 Italian 10-year government bond yields rose to a euro era high of 7.50 percent on Wednesday, a level that analysts believe make its borrowing costs unsustainable and near which Portugal, Greece and Ireland were forced to seek international bailouts.

Yields on Greek and Irish 10-year government bonds stayed above 7 percent for 15 to 20 days before the two countries asked for a bailout as the graphs below show. Portugal held out for slightly longer for two months before succumbing.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Italy spread/yield vs. previous bailouts

r.reuters.com/rat84s

link.reuters.com/sat84s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Analysts say while such elevated yields do not automatically mean that Italy will follow the three smaller countries into seeking aid, spiralling costs could erode the domestic investor support the euro zone's largest debt issuer depends on to fund itself.

They also ramp up pressure for action from the European Central Bank, the only effective bulwark against market attacks, which wasted no time on Wednesday, intervening to buy Italian bonds in large amounts.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by John Stonestreet)