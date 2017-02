COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has no plans to join in consolidation of its industry, its chief executive reiterated on Wednesday.

"Vestas has no plans to participate in the consolidation," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a webcast news conference on the company's third-quarter results.

The remark was in line with earlier statements by Engel.

He also said the company did not know how industry consolidation would play out. (Reporting by John Acher)