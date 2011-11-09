* Says influence of oil prices to weaken
* Unconventional gas glut drives shift to spot indexation
* Oil-indexed system here to stay but in reduced role
LONDON, Nov 9 The International Energy Agency
(IEA) said new long-term gas supply deals will increasingly be
tied to spot gas prices, weakening a pricing system based on
indexation to oil prices that dates back to the 1960s.
"Now is the time" for producers and suppliers to agree on
more indexation to spot gas prices, IEA Chief Economist Fatih
Birol said on the sidelines of the IEA's launch of its World
Energy Outlook 2011.
"We hope to see in new long-term gas contracts more market
elements to make prices more flexible for consumers," Birol
said.
"Producers should also introduce more indexation to spot
markets, because it will make gas prices more attractive
relative to oil and help boost their market share," he added.
The IEA's latest outlook, published on Wednesday, showed
that differing fundamentals would drive more of a wedge between
oil and gas prices, making gas increasingly unaffordable under
oil-linked supply agreements.
In its main scenario, the IEA said oil prices could hit
economically damaging levels of $150 a barrel in the near term,
while gas prices face downward pressure from a potential glut of
unconventional supply.
The West's energy watchdog lowered its gas price assumptions
to $12 per million British thermal units for Europe, $14 per
mmBtu in the Pacific and $9 per mmBtu in North America.
The growing mismatch between oil and gas prices will add
pressure on suppliers to move away from indexing gas to oil
prices, Birol said, as buyers demand relief from high prices. He
added that the oil-indexed system will continue in some form.
"There is definitely room still for indexation to oil, but
now is the time perhaps for introducing more market elements,"
he said.
Moves to link long-term supplies of gas to hubs, where the
fuel is freely traded, are partly driven by the improving
commercial production of unconventional gas, Birol said.
New drilling techniques have unlocked vast reserves of gas
trapped in shale rocks in the United States, pushing domestic
gas prices far below oil prices and transforming international
gas markets.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)