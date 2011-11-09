* CEO confirms EBITDA, debt targets for 2011

* Net profit guidance lowered to around 4.1 bln euros after tax

* Enel has liquidity to cover maturities end 2012 and beyond

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Nov 9 Enel (ENEI.MI), Europe's most indebted utility, stuck to its full-year debt target on Wednesday and said it has enough liquidity to cover debt maturities to at least the end of 2012, as Italy's sovereign debt crisis worsens.

Enel, over 30 percent controlled by the Italian state, is one of the utilities with the highest debt maturities in the next 15 months. Analysts are concerned a worsening of Italy's sovereign debt crisis could impact funding conditions.

On Wednesday Italian 10-year yields shot through 7 percent, a new euro-era high that takes the country closer to a debt spiral and throws it into unchartered territory.

"Current liquidity levels allow the group to cover maturities to the end of 2012 and beyond," Enel Chief Financial Officer Luigi Ferraris said in a conference call with analysts.

Enel expects net debt to be some 2.5 times core earnings at the end of 2011. It sees core earnings at 17.4 billion euros.

Ferraris said he expected the cost of debt in 2012 to be at 5.5 percent in the worst case scenario compared with an expected cost of 4.9-5.0 percent this year.

Enel, which has available liquidity to the tune of 25 billion euros, said it has approved a bond issue of up to 5 billion euros before the end of 2012 to retail and institutional investors.

"We have 15 months. Companies must be ready to tap markets when they are shown a window. In these days it won't be the case," Ferraris said.

PROFITS LOWER

Enel confirmed its full-year guidance for EBITDA but said an energy tax introduced by the government as part of austerity measures would reduce net profit.

"If we assume a Robin Hood Tax of around 400 million euros ordinary net income should be around 4.0-4.1 billion euros," Ferraris said.

Enel had guided to a full-year net profit of 4.5 billion euros.

The group has said the energy tax should cost Enel about 400 million euros a year in terms of taxes between 2011 and 2013. [ID:nL5E7KE4XF]

Ferraris confirmed that for the current year the group's dividend policy was to pay out 60 percent of ordinary net income in dividends.

In the first nine months, Enel said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was flat on the year at 13.3 billion euros ($18.3 billion), as weaker margins in domestic generation and in Spain were offset by asset sales.

That number was above an analyst consensus of 13.1 billion euros.

Enel shares closed down 5.35 percent while the European utility index .SX6P ended 1.8 percent.

($1 = 0.724 Euros)

