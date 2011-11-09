LONDON Nov 9 French mutual insurer Groupama has
selected Morgan Stanley to explore strategic options to
improve its solvency ratio, two people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
"It's a long-term mandate that was confirmed by the new
management," one of them said.
The investment bank will advise alongside boutique Ricol
Lasteyrie, which is headed by Rene Ricol, a close friend of
French president Nicolas Sarkozy and an adviser to the
government on the financial crisis.
Groupama has the option to sell off some of its assets and
will need to raise as much as two billion euros, a person
advising European financial services companies said,
anticipating an eventual break-up of the French group.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Groupama and Ricol
Lasteyrie were not available for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Victoria Howley and Sophie Sassard. Editing by
Simon Robinson)