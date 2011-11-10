(Adds Transelectrica results, press digest)

BUCHAREST Nov 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

CPI DATA

The National Statistics Board will release inflation data for October at 0800 GMT.

* A median forecast of 14 analysts polled by Reuters showed Romanian inflation at 3.3 percent year-on-year in October vs 3.5 percent in September. Monthly forecast is 0.4 percent.

TRANSELECTRICA RESULTS

Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica posted a nine-month net profit of 153.5 million lei ($47.8 million), it said on Thursday.

ROMANIA TO START DOLLAR ISSUE ROADSHOW NOV. 11

Romania's finance ministry will start a roadshow for a potential international debt issue, the second this year, on Nov. 11, deputy Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi said on Wednesday.

ROMANIA JAN-SEPT TRADE GAP SHRINKS TO 6.9 BLN EUROS

Romania's trade deficit shrank by 1.2 percent on the year to 6.89 billion euros in January-September, with exports growing faster than imports, the National Statistics Board said on Wednesday.

ROMANIA POWER GRID NEEDS BIG INVESTMENT-OFFICIAL

Romania's power transmission system operator Transelectrica needs around 500 million euros to upgrade the power grid so it can handle an expected surge of wind generation, a company director said.

FORINT, CROWN AT MULTI-MONTH LOWS, POLAND HOLDS RATE

The Hungarian forint hit its lowest against the euro since March 2009 on Wednesday on renewed fears of a possible ratings downgrade, while the euro zone's escalating debt crisis piled pressure on emerging Europe.

NUCLEARELECTRICA

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said on Thursday the government's plan to hike the share capital of nuclear power plant Nuclearelectrica by 1.4 billion lei may reduce the fund's participation in the company by up to 1.8 percent. The fund said it will take all possible measures, including legal action, to protect its assets.

BCR

Romanian regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana, one of the five minority holdings in Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), has signed papers to sell its stake in the bank to majority holder Erste Group Bank , it said on Thursday.

The fund will get 123.6 million lei and 1 percent of shares in Erste for its stake in BCR.

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click , and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see .

