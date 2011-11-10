* Continues to make progress against tough economic backdrop

* 44-week sales 6.5 pct ahead

* Like-for-like sales up 2.75 pct

Nov 10 Restaurant Group said it was continuing to trade well, with 44-week sales up 6.5 percent, despite pressure from rising costs and increased unemployment in Britain.

The company, which owns the Garfunkel's and Frankie & Benny's chains, said on Thursday that November had started well and it remained on track to meet expectations for the full year.

"The Restaurant Group has continued to make further good progress despite a tough economic backdrop," the company said.

Like-for-like sales grew 2.75 percent, it said. The company opened 16 news restaurants in 2011 and said it expects between 25 and 30 new openings in 2012.

In September, Restaurant Group posted an 8 percent rise in its first-half adjusted pretax profit of 24.4 million pounds ($39.7 million).

Restaurant Group shares closed at 282 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Paul Sandle)