(Adds details)

* Sees move as strategic fit for consumer business

* SCA gradually reduced dependence on pure paper products

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA (SCAb.ST) is to pay 1.32 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for the European tissue operations of U.S. group Georgia-Pacific and further boost its consumer offering, SCA said on Thursday.

SCA, which has expanded away from traditional paper products like packaging materials into consumer goods such as tissues, diapers and incontinence products, said it expected annual synergies of 125 million euros ($169 million) with full effect in three years after closing.

"The deal is a strategic fit and will strengthen our product offering and geographic reach in Europe. It also leads to substantial synergies," Jan Johansson, President and CEO of SCA, said in a statement.

Consolidation in the paper products industry has long been talked of and the purchase is a step in that direction.

From year one the transaction is estimated to contribute to an increase of earnings per share and cash flow. With fully realized synergies, earnings per share are expected to increase with approximately 1.70 Swedish crowns ($0.25).

Georgia-Pacific's European tissue operations have approximately 5,000 employees and 15 production sites in seven countries. Sales in 2010 amounted to 1.25 billion euros.

SCA total group sales in the third quarter were 26.9 billion crowns ($4.0 billion).

The transaction will be subject to customary consultation with employee representatives and will also be subject to approval by relevant competition authorities, SCA said.

Related costs are estimated at 130 million euros. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) ($1 = 6.670 Swedish Crowns) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)