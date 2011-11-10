MILAN Nov 10 UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy's largest bank by assets, reversed early trading losses on Thursday to rise more than 2.4 percent as traders cited prospects for a quicker than expected solution to the country's political stalemate.

Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) also jumped about 3 percent, outperforming the wider European banking sector.

"It looks like things are accelerating on the political front. There are names already circulating (for a possible technocrat government)," a Milan-based trader said. Keywords: ITALY BANKS/SHARES

