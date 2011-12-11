(Adds background)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Dec 11 Saudi
Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) will issue
a sukuk, or Islamic bond, within one or two months to help
finance its new 27-billion-riyal ($7.2-billion) airport in
Jeddah, its president said on Al Arabiya television channel.
"We have agreed with the finance ministry to issue a sukuk
which will be paid back by revenue from the Civil Aviation
Authority, and it will be issued soon... I believe within a
month or two," said Prince Fahd bin Abdullah.
Last year Saudi industrial conglomerate Bin Laden Group won
the contracts to develop the first phase of the Jeddah airport,
raising its annual capacity to 30 million passengers.
The Jeddah airport is a gateway to millions of Muslim
pilgrims who visit the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. It
receives around 18 million passenters a year and is expected to
see an increase of up to 30 million by 2013.
Prince Fahd said he expected the airport to be complete
"within three years."
Saudi Arabia is currently implementing multi-billion dollar
infrastructure projects and revamping many of its airports to
cater for the growing number of passengers.
Traffic at Saudi airports has reached 30 million passenters
annually and is expected to double to 60 million over the next
10 years, GACA states.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)