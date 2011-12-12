* Sees operating loss of 1.4-1.6 bln euros in 2011

By Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Dec 12 Areva (AREVA.PA) plans to write off 2.36 billion euros ($3.15 billion) from its accounts this year as part of an effort by new Chief Executive Luc Oursel to deal with project delays that will push the French nuclear company into an operating loss in 2011. Areva has been grappling with construction delays at two of its new generation nuclear reactors, while the Fukushima disaster has sparked a global debate about the future of atomic power and led some governments to review their energy mix.

In a statement on Monday, Areva forecast an operating loss of between 1.4 and 1.6 billion euros in 2011.

Calling 2012 and 2013 transitional years, Areva predicted annual underlying nuclear revenue growth of 3 to 6 percent, and said core earnings should grow to more than 1.25 billion euros in 2013 from a forecast 750 million in 2012.

From 2014 onwards, underlying revenue growth from nuclear energy would accelerate to 5-8 percent a year and revenues from renewable energies would exceed 1.25 billion euros by 2015.

To beef up its balance sheet, Areva said it planned asset sales worth more than 1.2 billion euros.

It did not identify which assets would be divested but Areva's 27 percent stake in French nickel group Eramet (ERMT.PA) has long been seen as an obvious sale. The stake is currently worth 650 million euros at current stock prices.

The statement did not mention any job cuts. A string of media reports have speculated that Areva could slash jobs, with one French newspaper saying they could run up to 4,000, while a German publication reported 1,300 could go in Germany.

The world's biggest nuclear reactor maker will write down the value of assets of uranium mines in Africa and will take yet another provision, this time of 150 million euros, on a new generation EPR nuclear power plant it is building in Finland.

The 1,600 megawatt plant Olkiluoto 3, Finland's fifth nuclear reactor and the first of its kind, was supposed to have begun operations in 2009 but the start date has been pushed back to 2013 due to delays and soaring costs.

Areva shares resumed trading after the statement, having been suspended for most of the day as the company's supervisory board met to discuss a strategy revamp which Oursel will present at an investor meeting on Tuesday.

Shares were down 4.4 percent at 19.44 euros at 1612 GMT.

Areva's "Action 2016" plan comes after several countries abandoned or cut back on their plans for nuclear energy in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster. Germany has decided to close all its reactors by 2022 and Italy voted in a referendum to ban nuclear for decades.

Shares in Areva have fallen 44 percent so far this year. They closed at 20.33 euros on Friday.

($1 = 0.7482 euros)

