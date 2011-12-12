* Aiming for agreement in principle by Christmas -sources

* Bank needs to find 5.3 bln euros by June 2012

* Had said it would try to avoid taking public money

* Transfer of Eurohypo assets to 'bad bank' possible -sources

(Adds details)

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) and the German government have been in intense talks for several days over possible state aid, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The aim is to reach an agreement in principle by the Christmas holidays, coalition sources said.

Commerzbank, 25 percent-owned by the German government, wants to avoid forcible recapitalisation but needs to find 5.3 billion euros ($7 billion) in capital by mid-2012 to meet European Banking Authority (EBA) capital rules. [ID:nL5E7N843J]

How Germany could help strengthen the lender's balance sheet remains open, coalition and banking sources said.

On Monday, Commerzbank stood by its commitment to avoid taking more help from Berlin which would tip it nearer to full nationalisation.

A spokesman reiterated the bank's stance from last Thursday, when Chief Financial Officer Eric Strutz said: "We stand by our intention not to make use of additional public funds."

One option is transferring parts or the whole of Eurohypo's risky assets to a "bad bank" within Germany's bank rescue fund SoFFin, these people said.

By unloading the risky assets from its loss-making real estate finance unit on to the state, Commerzbank could free up some 5 billion euros in capital. [ID:nL5E7MT0WJ] [ID:nL5E7N23J8]

Eurohypo is widely seen as too big to sell, with total assets of more than 200 billion euros.

German ruling coalition sources said the question of whether Commerzbank could be forcibly recapitalised remains open. [ID:nL6E7NC3SG]

Banks need to inform regulators by January 20 how they will plug gaps in their balance sheet to achieve a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by mid-2012, as required by the EBA.

Chief Executive Martin Blessing said he will not ask the state for more cash, while Germany's second-largest bank cannot tap shareholders: its 1.22 euros share price is well below the 2.18 euros subscription price of a 5.3-billion euro rights issue in June.

($1 = 0.7567 euros)

