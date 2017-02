Dec 12 French insurer Groupama is set to announce a sale of its 44 percent stake in real estate company SILIC to sector peer Icade on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the talks said.

Icade will also launch an all-share mandatory offer for the whole company.

The embattled mutual insurer is expected to sign an agreement with Icade's majority shareholder state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) in the coming hours in a deal that would help it jump a key regulatory hurdle by the end of the year.

