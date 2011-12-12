* Sees 2011 adj EBITDA 9.1-9.3 bln vs 9.1-9.8 bln earlier

* Will give 2012 outlook in March

* Says confirms 2013 outlook

(Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 E.ON (EONGn.DE), the world's largest utility by sales, said it would book 3 billion euros ($3.96 billion) in impairment charges, forcing it to lower the upper end of its operating profit target range for 2011.

The company said the biggest chunk of the charges, 2.1 billion euros, were due to a pessimistic outlook for long-term power prices in Spain and Italy, as well as reduced load hours for gas and coal power plants in those countries.

"In addition, lower than expected volume and margin assumptions for some of E.ON's Eastern European spread generation assets in Hungary and Slovakia trigger an impairment of 0.4 billion euros. In Central Europe, mainly in Benelux, impairments amount to 0.5 billion," the company said.

E.ON now expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 9.1-9.3 billion in 2011. It previously had guided for adjusted EBITDA of 9.1-9.8 billion. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For an ANALYSIS on power supply in Germany [ID:nL5E7LV2DK]

German coal & gas power margins:

link.reuters.com/puq74s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The company said it would shut down around 6 gigawatts (GW) of generating capacity in the next three years due to regulatory requirements or due to the end of stations' economic lifetime.

Along with peer RWE (RWEG.DE), E.ON is currently suffering from the fallout from Germany's decision to exit nuclear power, leading to shrinking profits, massive job cuts as well as an asset disposal program.

E.ON also said it now expects adjusted net profit of 2.3-2.5 billion euros in 2011, compared with a previous range of 2.1-2.6 billion, adding it still planned to pay a dividend of 1 euro a share for the financial year 2011.

The company also confirmed its mid-term goals of 11.6-12.3 billion euros in adjusted EBITDA in 2013, while adjusted net income is seen at 3.2-3.7 billion that year. E.ON added it planned to pay out a dividend of at least 1.1 euros per share for the financial year 2013.

($1 = 0.7567 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com)(+49 69 7565 1269)(Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: E.ON/IMPAIRMENT

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.