BRUSSELS Dec 13 Chemicals and plastics
maker Solvay said on Tuesday it had agreed to
cooperate with Chinese state-owned aluminium specialist Chinalco
in rare earths as the Belgian company continues its expansion
into emerging markets.
Under the deal, the firms will collaborate in the supply,
technology and market development of rare earths, a group of
metals used in hybrid cars, wind turbines, catalytic converters,
and battery cells.
China controls 95 percent of the rare earths market and
prices soared earlier this year after Beijing tightened controls
over production and mining.
The agreement is between Chinalco's division China Rare
Metals and Rare Earth Co. and Solvay's unit Rhodia Rare Earth
Systems, a world leader in rare earth-based chemicals for
automotive catalysts and electronics.
