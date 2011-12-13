PARIS Dec 13 French bank Credit Agricole will disclose a number of planned job cuts on Wednesday, a trade-union representative told Reuters on Tuesday.

The bank is seen following BNP Paribas and Societe Generale with staff cuts primarily at its corporate and investment bank, sources close to the company have told Reuters.

"The exact number (of cuts) will be disclosed to us tomorrow," said Credit Agricole union representative Joel Gerin.

A report by French radio BFM earlier said that Credit Agricole, which has already drastically restructured its investment bank in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, is to exit some 15 out of 50 countries where its corporate and investment bank is present.

A Credit Agricole spokeswoman declined to comment.

Union representative Gerin also declined to comment on BFM's report that the number of job cuts could potentially be 1,000, saying any number currently being circulated was "rumour and speculation".

BNP Paribas and Societe Generale are also cutting jobs along with many other banks in Europe that are having to reduce costs as a result of the euro zone debt crisis.

