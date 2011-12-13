BRIEF-Targeted Microwave says submitted United States provisional patent application
* Has submitted a new United States provisional patent application
COPENHAGEN Dec 13 Danish company GN Store Nord said on Tuesday its DPTG unit had initiated enforcement proceedings in the United States against Polish telecom operator TPSA as part of a bid to secure payment of an arbitration award.
GN Store Nord said in a statement that DPTG had filed for attachment of cash flows from U.S. telecom group AT&T to TPSA and that DPTG has now filed for enforcement in six countries beyond Poland.
Going after TPSA's cash in the United States is the latest episode in a long-running dispute between GN's DPTG unit and TPSA over cash flows from a fibre-optic network that DPTG built for France Telecom -controlled TPSA years ago. (Reporting by John Acher)
* Arconic comments on Elliott Management's multiple restatements of its own financial analysis
* Brookfield Renewable to issue C$200 million of preferred units