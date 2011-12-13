(Adds details)

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, Dec 13 France Telecom FTE.PA said that it received five offers in the auction of its Switzerland unit and aims to sign a deal with the eventual winner early next year.

"The offers are all of good quality and in line with our expectations," said a spokesman on Tuesday. "We are looking to have a deal signed by early next year."

As part of a broader portfolio review, France Telecom is seeking to exit Switzerland, where it lags in third place in terms of market share behind leader Swisscom SCMN.VX and Sunrise (SRTI.PK), which is owned by private equity firm CVC. [ID:nLDE73C0IM]

France Telecom has said it hopes to reap 1.5-2 billion euros from the sale and has pledged to return up to 800 million euros of the proceeds to investors via share buybacks.[ID:nL5E7M11YY]

France Telecom declined to say who the bidders were.

But it is notable that the auction attracted multiple offers given that the ongoing European sovereign debt crisis has made borrowing money to finance deals more expensive in recent weeks. Some bankers had even voiced concern recently that France Telecom might abandon the sale process if tighter financing conditions meant that bids weren't high enough.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the bidders included French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel in conjunction with Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and private equity firm Doughty Hanson, as well as by buyout firms Providence, Apax and EQT.

Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and cable operator Liberty Global were also said to be weighing offers, according to sources close to the sale process. [ID:nL5E7N83XS]

To make it easier for bidders, France Telecom had three banks organize so-called staple financing, a pre-arranged debt package offered to the successful buyer in an auction to speed up the process. [ID:nL6E7M43LR] [ID:nL5E7LA14P]

At the deadline, each bidder submitted a plan for how the acquisition would be funded, the France Telecom spokesman said. "Each of the offers is self-financed with certain funds," he said.

France Telecom shares closed largely flat on Tuesday at 12.24 euros per share, and have declined more than 20 percent this year over concerns about the health of its all-important domestic French market.

In contrast, the European telecoms index .SXKP is down 8 percent this year.

(Additional reporting by Marie Mawad)

