The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALY DEBT
Italy's five-year borrowing costs are expected to rise
further above 6 percent on Wednesday, to mark a new euro
lifetime high, at an auction that will provide a first test of
bond market sentiment towards the euro zone after last weekend's
EU summit.
ENI
Kazakhstan agreed on Wednesday to buy 10 percent of the
Karachaganak oil and gas field for $1 billion and the settlement
of disputes with its consortium partners, ensuring the state
owns a part of every large energy project on its soil.
* UNICREDIT
Pioneer Investments, owned by UniCredit, is days away from
closing the sale of its Russian activities, Finanza e Mercati
said citing a Pioneer executive. The paper said the buyer should
be asset manager BNY Mellon.
FIAT
The group is set to launch a new version of its Panda at its
Pomigliano plant in Naples on Wednesday.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI, FONDIARIA SAI
Fitch said on Tuesday it had downgraded a series of Italian
and Spanish insurers including Europe's third-largest group
Assicurazioni Generali, citing pressure on their
capital positions from higher government bond yields.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, said on
Tuesday it had settled a dispute with the tax agency, adding
that the settlement will cost 270 million euros plus interest.
* TERNA
The power grid operator is threatening to move its
investments abroad if proposals by the Italian energy regulator
on new tariffs for power transmission remain unchanged, La
Repubblica said. It said the company was ready to take the
matter to an administrative court.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
An agreement on debt between banking foundation MPS, which
controls the Siena bank, and its banking creditors is expected
by the end of the week, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* EDISON
A decision by market regulator Consob on whether EDF must
launch a mandatory bid on Edison minorities will only come after
EDF and Italian investors reach a binding agreement on
reorganisation of Edison, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
Italy's new Industry minister is ready to meet his French
counterpart to discuss the talks over Edison's revamp, Il
Messaggero said.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................