The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY DEBT

Italy's five-year borrowing costs are expected to rise further above 6 percent on Wednesday, to mark a new euro lifetime high, at an auction that will provide a first test of bond market sentiment towards the euro zone after last weekend's EU summit.

ENI

Kazakhstan agreed on Wednesday to buy 10 percent of the Karachaganak oil and gas field for $1 billion and the settlement of disputes with its consortium partners, ensuring the state owns a part of every large energy project on its soil. * UNICREDIT

Pioneer Investments, owned by UniCredit, is days away from closing the sale of its Russian activities, Finanza e Mercati said citing a Pioneer executive. The paper said the buyer should be asset manager BNY Mellon.

FIAT

The group is set to launch a new version of its Panda at its Pomigliano plant in Naples on Wednesday.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI, FONDIARIA SAI

Fitch said on Tuesday it had downgraded a series of Italian and Spanish insurers including Europe's third-largest group Assicurazioni Generali, citing pressure on their capital positions from higher government bond yields.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, said on Tuesday it had settled a dispute with the tax agency, adding that the settlement will cost 270 million euros plus interest.

* TERNA

The power grid operator is threatening to move its investments abroad if proposals by the Italian energy regulator on new tariffs for power transmission remain unchanged, La Repubblica said. It said the company was ready to take the matter to an administrative court.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

An agreement on debt between banking foundation MPS, which controls the Siena bank, and its banking creditors is expected by the end of the week, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* EDISON

A decision by market regulator Consob on whether EDF must launch a mandatory bid on Edison minorities will only come after EDF and Italian investors reach a binding agreement on reorganisation of Edison, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Italy's new Industry minister is ready to meet his French counterpart to discuss the talks over Edison's revamp, Il Messaggero said.

