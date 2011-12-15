HONG KONG, Dec 15 (IFR) - Asia's first dollar bond from a web company has given credit investors access to the world's biggest internet market, but lenders should be prepared to take on equity-like risks as a lack of tangible assets and difficult ownership laws make their claims vulnerable.

"Potentially the market has opened but it is going to be relatively selective given investors are not comfortable with the lack of hard assets and some of the concerns over the regulatory risks for these technology companies," said Eugene Kim, chief investment officer with Tribridge Partners, who oversees around USD100 million in assets.

Tencent Holdings, China's largest internet company by revenue, became the first Asian borrower from the sector to issue global bonds through a USD600m five-year trade last week, though a weak orderbook and aggressive pricing hurt its secondary market performance.

The bonds traded as wide as 425bp/415bp over US Treasuries, compared to the reoffer level of 375bp over. Pricing was at the tight end of 375bp/387.5bp guidance even though the issue came on a book of just USD1.3bn. Some bankers questioned the quality of the orders.

"The interesting point is that Asian and US investors were allocated the same 45% despite the strong market conditions and good understanding of the tech sector in the US. The book built relatively slowly despite its rating being the highest from a non-government Chinese company," said Raymond Chia, portfolio manager for Pramerica Financial based in Singapore, who helps manage over USD2 billion in Asian fixed-income investments.

Large-cap technology companies rarely have significant borrowings on their books but recently there has been a spate of bond offerings from new or rare technology firms, including a debut deal from the world's largest search engine Google.

These companies are taking advantage of low Treasury yields at a time when the technology sector is maturing rapidly.

"Tech companies tend to be long cash," said a banker involved in the deal, referring to issues by Microsoft and Google which had cash balances of USD57 billion and USD25 billion at the time of their offerings.

He added, however: "A lot of the cash is onshore. It makes sense for them to have a pot of cash offshore for their investments."

Tencent, which is also the world's third most valuable Internet firm, bought a stake in US video game developer and publisher Riot Games earlier this year as well as in Chinese anti-virus software company Kingsoft and Chinese internet travel firm eLong.

FUNDING ADVANTAGE

Another reason why it makes sense for Chinese tech companies to borrow in the global markets is the cost of funding, say investors.

"Dollar funding could be attractive for Chinese technology companies with low leverage and investment grade ratings," said London-based Jane Yu, portfolio manager with BNP Paribas Investment Partners, who helps oversee USD6bn. "It may be an advantage even for the cash rich companies as the borrowing rate in the dollar bond market could be lower than the onshore RMB deposit rate and it can be a better option since the yuan is appreciating."

But there are structural issues related to owning assets in China. Tencent, for example, which controls about one-third of China's online gaming market and runs the country's largest online messaging platform, is also exposed to regulatory risks because of its corporate structure.

Overseas-listed Tencent relies on contractual arrangements with variable interest entities (VIEs). The VIE structure, which allows foreign investors to take a financial interest in a company through service agreements, has been widely used to get around restrictions the Chinese Government has imposed and allow foreigners to invest in restricted sectors. However, in August the securities regulator asked the State Council to crack down on the structure.

"Part of the problem with VIE structures is that they have not yet, to my knowledge, been subject to any genuine tests - such as enforcement actions in PRC courts," said Chris Betts, a partner at law firm Paul Hastings.

"Also, when an onshore company remits funds offshore under a contractual arrangement such as the VIE structure, there is potential for PRC authorities to scrutinise the contracts and the payments made and potentially question the genuineness of the services provided or the payment itself."

Bankers close to the Tencent transaction say these concerns have been addressed with the inclusion of a change-of-control put at 101. The offer document defines changes of control as including any changes in PRC laws that prohibit the company from operating substantially its business operations or that prevent it from deriving "substantially all of the economic benefits from the business operations."

However, some bankers believe the VIE structure has contributed to Tencent's tepid secondary market performance as analysts struggle to find an appropriate valuation model.

Gourav Dhavale, credit analyst with Nomura International, reckons there should be a spread concession equivalent to a one-notch downgrade because of the structural subordination of the 2016 notes, subjectivity in the valuation of the company's intangible assets under a distress scenario, low barriers to entry and uncertain regulatory environment.

"We expect Tencent's bonds to trade wider than levels justified by its credit rating compared to similarly rated credits like Beijing Enterprise 2021s, Sinochem 2020s and Xinao Gas 2021s due to the latter's physical operating assets and high barriers to entry," he says. (Umesh Desai is Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters. Editing by Julian Baker)