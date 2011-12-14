* Lumia aimed at 150 mln U.S. consumers new to smarthones

* Nokia eyes exclusive deals to win over U.S. carriers

* Sees multiple U.S. devices in 2012

By Sinead Carew NEW YORK, Dec 14 T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S. mobile service, plans to market the Lumia 710 phone from Nokia to first-time smartphone buyers as both companies push to recoup market share losses of recent years.

Starting on Jan. 11, T-Mobile USA plans to sell the device, which runs on Microsoft Corp's Windows operating system, for $49.99.

The phone is the first smartphone to hit the U.S. market from an alliance Finland's Nokia forged with Microsoft earlier this year.

"The price points are right where they should be for the target audience of featurephone users," John Jackson, analyst at CCS Insight said.

The device will be a U.S. exclusive for T-Mobile, according to Andrew Sherrard, a T-Mobile USA executive who hopes the relatively low price will convice some of the 150 million U.S. consumers using more basic phones to switch to smartphones.

Sherrard said he expected to expand T-Mobile's portfolio of Windows-based phones in the coming year.

The U.S. launch of the phone will be important for Nokia, which has suffered badly in recent years as U.S. operators have spurned its devices in favour of the Apple Inc iPhone and Android models from rivals such as Motorola, HTC Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

"This is an opportunistic move by Nokia to get into the U.S. market ahead of its major push with the big guns Verizon and AT&T in 2012," Jackson said.

Nokia's share of the U.S. smartphone market will land at roughly 0.9 percent in 2011 from 6 percent in 2007, according to Strategy Analytics analyst Neil Mawston.

Nokia had promised in October that it was regaining U.S. operator support and would have a portfolio of new products for the U.S. market starting early 2012.

Chris Weber, the head of Nokia's U.S. business said that the company would push hard to give operators a reason to carry Nokia devices with promises.

"(Device) exclusivity plays a big part in that," Weber told Reuters in an interview.

Since T-Mobile USA is the smallest of the national U.S. operators, Nokia investors will be anxious to hear when it expects to sell the smartphones with the bigger operators Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc and Sprint Nextel.

"We'll have a full portfolio with multiple operators at multiple price points," in the U.S. market in 2012, Weber said.

T-Mobile USA is seeking to be bought by AT&T but the proposed $39 billion deal is facing opposition from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission.

If that deal were to succeed the combined company would become the biggest U.S. mobile operator, leapfrogging Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc. (Additional reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)