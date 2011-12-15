* Eyes five more takeover targets

* CEO says may still raise 2011 net profit goal

* Sees 2012 own copper output flat yr/yr at 425,000 tonnes

* May pay dividend of PLN 3 bln from 2011 profit

* Says PLN 3 bln shr buyback may not happen next year

By Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Dec 15 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM KGHM.WA is working on five more takeover projects on top of the recently agreed purchase of Canadian rival Quadra FNX QUX.TO, its chief executive said, in an effort to meet ambitious output goals.

The Polish state-controlled miner made a C$3 billion ($2.9 billion) friendly all-cash bid to gain control of Quadra's Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile and other assets in Canada, Chile and the United States. [ID:nL3E7N654Q]

KGHM wants to ink the deal in the first quarter of 2012, its second project in Canada after setting up a joint venture last year with Abacus Mining (AME.V) to develop its Afton-Ajax copper-gold project in Kamloops, British Columbia. [ID:nSGE6430KD]

"We are running takeover talks independent from the Quadra project and it's not our plan B," KGHM chief executive Herbert Wirth told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"We are targeting our copper output at 700,000 tonnes by 2018. With 425,000 tonnes of our own current output and over 100,000 potentially from Quadra, then even with Afton-Ajax we still lack a bit."

The Quadra purchase would swallow up most of KGHM's 2011 net profit, which the miner has pegged at a record 9.6 billion zlotys ($2.7 billion).

However the CEO backed away from recent comments and said the bottom line might be higher.

"We do not rule out the possibility of raising our 2011 goal before the end of the year, and as far as 2012 goes it should not be bad if counted without the new tax," he said.

NEW TAX LOOMS

The CEO said KGHM plans to keep next year's copper output from its own resources flat at 425,000 tonnes, but faces an imminent problem with the new mining tax, which the government hopes will bring in 1.8 billion zlotys to state coffers in 2012.

Shares in KGHM tumbled by as much as 13 percent on Thursday after the finance ministry's draft bill showed the new levy will be launched in March 2012 and help raise 2.2 billion zlotys annually beyond next year. [ID:nL6E7NF2CT] [ID:nW8E7NC000]

"KGHM is currently analysing the tax' assumptions as well as the influence of the proposed solutions on the company's situation and budget," Wirth added.

KGHM sees its dividend from 2011 profit closer to the lower end of its 30-50 percent payout policy. The company says it does not want to borrow to fund the dividend even in the light of the government's plans of booking 8.2 billion zlotys in dividends from state-linked firms next year. [ID:nL5E7N60AM]

"We estimate that we can pay out around 3 billion zlotys in dividend from this year's profit," Wirth said.

The miner, valued at $6.9 billion, also wants its shareholders to approve a 3 billion zloty share buyback program in January, but admits it might not happen quickly.

"Buyback is an option that I can, but don't have to, organise," Wirth said. "It's for the management to a have such tool at hand, but it may not use it already in 2012. We have the timeline defined until 2014."

($1 = 1.0419 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 3.5238 Polish zlotys)

(Editing by Erica Billingham)

