By Stephen Jewkes and Jonathan Gleave

MILAN/MADRID, Dec 14 Southern Europe's utilities, at the sharp end of the region's debt crisis, could be forced into emergency measures to keep the power on as disastrous financing conditions threaten their ability to meet key loan deadlines.

The 18 months of liquidity that most utilities boast is starting to look insufficient given how long it is taking Europe's governments to rein in the sovereign debt crisis, and refinancing talks with creditors are expected to begin well before debt maturities rear their heads.

But with European banks struggling to meet new regulations on capital levels and refinance hundreds of billions of euros of their own debt next year, they could prove inflexible at the refinancing table with the region's utilities.

"The European Commission estimates 1 trillion euros of investments are needed for the region's energy sector to 2020," said Helen Francis, Moody's Senior Credit Officer, Infrastructure Finance. "If the crisis worsens the scale of investments leaves utilities at the mercy of their creditors."

Italy-based senior Fitch analyst Francesca Fraulo added: "If the crisis worsens and the banks suffer, some utilities could find themselves shut out of credit markets and revolving bank credit facilities."

The worry is that utilities would then have to resort to cutting investments, slashing dividends and making more dilutive share issues.

Southern Europe has born the brunt of sovereign downgrades in 2011, which have brought down every government in the region, hampered recovery from the 2008 recession and weakened power demand and profit margins for utilities.

Europe's utilities have cut their debts by about 20 billion euros since 2009 by selling assets and cutting investment, but they still have about 270 billion euros worth of debt, broker Natixis estimated.

The glut of disposals and the drain on growth prompted by capex cuts means some utilities have already had to look to cash calls to fix balance sheets and protect ratings.

German energy firm RWE (RWEG.DE) had to offer a big discount on its recent capital hike, indebted Spanish energy giant Iberdrola (IBE.MC) and Gas Natural (GAS.MC) issued new shares instead of dividends on 2010 results while sources say Italy's electric power company Edison EDN.MI, faced with downgrade to junk status, is also mulling a capital hike.

"We have just seen with RWE the potential for nasty surprises and fund raising for utilities. Investors should be wary of the potential of discounted fund raising if the credit markets do get tougher. There is already the risk of dividend cuts," says SVM Asset Management managing director Colin McLean. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic on utility CDS: link.reuters.com/gug55s Euro zone graphics package r.reuters.com/hyb65p ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

AUSTERITY

Across Europe, political risk is crystallising into policies that will negatively affect utilities, as governments seek to balance budgets and protect consumers from rising costs.

Italy's austerity drive has led to an energy tax that has hit earnings and threatened dividends and fears abound that the new centre-right Spanish government could follow suit. Spain's government is committed to eliminating a 22 billion euro, ten-year deficit between the cost of power and electricity rates.

"The big risk is not so much exposure to general country risk as political risk and the need to raise taxes," a Milan investment banker said.

Spain has pledged to move debt off utility balance sheets by selling state-backed tariff bonds, but has been limited to only small sales because investors are concerned the government will be unable to service its debts.

HIGHER FINANCING COSTS

Italian power company Enel (ENEI.MI), Europe's most indebted utility, has one of the highest debt maturities in the next 15 months. It has sufficient liquidity to cover 2012 maturities of over 10 billion euros but a worsening of the debt crisis in Italy and Spain, where Enel owns Endesa (ELE.MC), could hurt.

Enel’s rating could be threatened as soon as 2012, when Italy is scheduled to issue 306 billion euros of bonds.

The company, over 30 percent controlled by the Italian state, is paying 5.75 percent on a 7-year 1-billion euro October bond but only 4.125 percent on the 6-year 1-billion bond in July 2011.

Spain's Iberdrola saw borrowing costs creep up in a 4-year 600 million euro bond in October which paid 4.75 percent compared to 4.625 percent on a 600 million euro, five-year bond in April.

"Clearly refinancing is much more difficult than a few years ago for costs and execution. What we're seeing in the sector is higher borrowing costs," the CFO of Italy's gas transport group Snam Rete Gas (SRG.MI) Antonio Paccioretti told Reuters.

The ability to generate revenue and issue debt in other currencies and regions, together with a balance between regulated and liberalised businesses are what is needed by utilities to cover their exposure to sovereign risk.

Regulated utilities are buffered against downturns by having tariffs set by regulators that guarantee returns on investments. Some liberalised utilities, like Enel, operate regulated assets to help improve visibility on cash flows.

"Every 4 years we have a regulatory review which factors in specific country risk," Paccioretti said.

