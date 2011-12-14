PARIS Dec 14 Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA) announced plans to take a provision for unpaid debts from American Airlines as aerospace suppliers tackle the bankruptcy of the third-largest U.S. carrier.

The French manufacturer of aircraft and train seating and interiors also reported first-quarter organic sales that fell below target due to the slowdown in Chinese rail projects following a July accident, while remaining bullish on aviation.

Its first-quarter sales rose 17.5 percent on a like for like basis, below the 20 percent increase the company predicted on Nov. 22. The sales of 778.6 million euros were up 21 percent without adjusting for currencies and other factors.

Not including rail, sales at the company's largest division, Cabin Interiors, grew 25.4 percent on a comparable basis.

Zodiac makes plumbing, power and parts for jetliners built by Airbus EAD.PA, Boeing (BA.N) and Embraer (EMBR3.SA).

It is also a leading supplier of aircraft seats in competition with companies like B.E Aerospace (BEAV.O). Seats are among the items airlines buy directly from the suppliers.

Zodiac said it was owed a sum equivalent to 0.2 percent of its revenues when the parent of American Airlines, AMR Corp AMR.N, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 30 and added it would take a partial provision for this in the first half.

According to the airline's chapter 11 filing, AMR Corp had trade debts of $2.7 million to Zodiac Aerospace and $2.2 million to Weber Aircraft, a Texas-based seating subsidiary of Zodiac.

Rail activities have faced a slowdown after China suspended construction of more than 10,000 kilometers of rail projects following a high-speed accident in July that killed 40 people.

But systems like fuel and emergency oxygen supplies remain in high demand due to record production at civil planemakers.

Zodiac said it had reached a deal with a unit of the RBS Special Opportunities Fund to buy Britain's Contour Aerospace, which sells premium-class airline seats, with 130 million pounds of sales in 2010. Zodiac has also acquired U.S.-based Heath Tecna, which specializes in cabin retrofits.

The company said it was confirming its outlook for internal growth. In its full-year results last month, the company said it would exceed its three-year sales growth forecast of 40 percent.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com)(+33 1 49 49 54 52)(Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.