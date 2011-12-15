LONDON Dec 15 The Swiss franc rose on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank maintained its cap on the currency versus the euro at 1.20 francs and kept monetary policy unchanged, after some market participants had seen the risk the ceiling could be lowered.

The euro fell to a session low of 1.2260 francs on trading platform EBS versus 1.2340 before the decision. The dollar also fell to the day's low of 0.9411 on EBS versus around 0.9470 beforehand. (Reporting by Neal Armstrong)