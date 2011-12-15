MOVES-Julian Cripps to head RPMI Railpen
Feb 7 RPMI on Tuesday appointed Julian Cripps as managing director of its investment business and as head of RPMI Railpen, a British investment management firm for trustees of the Railways Pension Scheme.
LONDON Dec 15 The Swiss franc rose on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank maintained its cap on the currency versus the euro at 1.20 francs and kept monetary policy unchanged, after some market participants had seen the risk the ceiling could be lowered.
The euro fell to a session low of 1.2260 francs on trading platform EBS versus 1.2340 before the decision. The dollar also fell to the day's low of 0.9411 on EBS versus around 0.9470 beforehand. (Reporting by Neal Armstrong)
* General Motors Co files for mixed shelf offering; amount not disclosed Source text: http://bit.ly/2lgJcrN Further company coverage:
Feb 7 TSG Consumer Partners LLC, a private equity firm specializing in consumer products, named Chase Brogan as principal.