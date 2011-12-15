* Antitrust clears tower acquisition deal, fines TV auditor

MILAN, Dec 15 Mediaset (MS.MI), Italy's largest TV company, won conditional clearance to buy broadcasting tower operator DMT DMT.MI in what analysts say signals only a soft change in the regulatory climate for the group owned by ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi.

The watchdog cleared the deal subject to 13 conditions aimed at granting equal access to the tower infrastructure to all sector players.

Mediaset and DMT said in a short statement on Thursday they were looking into the 64-page antitrust document. One Milan-based analyst said he expected the deal to be completed next week.

The acquisition gives Mediaset control of 3,300 broadcasting towers and places the group in a strong position should any rival broadcaster wish to enter the Italian market.

"The respect of the conditions will be strictly monitored," the AGCM antitrust body said in a statement on Wednesday. An infringement would trigger possible fines worth up to 10 percent of the company's revenues, it added.

In a separate move, the antitrust body fined Auditel, a company which tracks TV audience shares, for causing prejudice to competition in the TV advertising market, where Mediaset has the lion share with about 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of annual sales.

Auditel -- owned by Mediaset, state broadcaster RAI RAI.UL and other TV companies -- was fined 1.8 million euros. The probe was started after a complaint by News Corp (NWSA.O) subsidiary Sky Italia, which is not an Auditel shareholder.

Bernstein analyst Claudio Aspesi said: "These actions (by the antitrust authority) are objectively weak. They are not revolutionary and will only subtly dent through time Mediaset's strong competitive position."

Auditel said it will appeal the antitrust fine and denied any wrongdoing.

Critics say that when Berlusconi was in power Mediaset benefited from a favourable political and regulatory climate.

One month ago, Berlusconi lost power to former EU antitrust commissioner Mario Monti, whose unelected government needs support from Berlusconi's People of Liberty party to stay afloat.

Any move against Mediaset could alienate Berlusconi.

This week's antitrust rulings come ahead of a more crucial decision by the government over whether to change rules for a contest to assign new digital TV terrestrial frequencies.

In November Sky Italia pulled out of the race, criticising the process for taking too long and unfairly favouring incumbent operators. [ID:nL5E7MU6IK]

Shares in Mediaset were down 3.19 percent to 1.94 euros at 1016 GMT and DMT was down 1.1 percent at 16.52 euros. Both underperformed the STOXX Media index which edged up 0.2 percent.

Two dealers said Mediaset shares were hit following a downgrade by Goldman Sachs.

