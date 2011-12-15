LONDON Dec 15 British utility SSE
pledged 5 million pounds ($7.7 million) to reimburse customers
who had been misled into switching suppliers, including through
controversial doorstep sales of energy that it scrapped in July
this year.
The guarantee will apply to any household energy sale made
by SSE since October 2009, and takes effect from January, it
said on Thursday.
Britain's six dominant energy suppliers have largely backed
away from commission-based doorstep sales of gas and
electricity, under pressure from regulator Ofgem in response to
claims of mis-selling.
"While it is not possible to predict precisely how many
customers may have suffered a financial loss as a result of
switching energy supplier, SSE believes that around 5 million
pounds should be sufficient to meet any claims under the
guarantee arising from energy sales between October 2009 and the
end of 2011," SSE said in a statement.
The latest move by SSE comes after Ofgem toughened its
stance against energy suppliers found guilt of breaching market
rules.
Ofgem said in October it continued to believe radical change
was needed to address poor supplier behaviour and a lack of
transparency at a time when consumers are hurting from
double-digit energy price hikes, spending cuts, rising
unemployment and sub-inflation pay rises.
($1 = 0.6488 British pounds)
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)