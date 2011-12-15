By Sitaraman Shankar and Dinesh Nair

DUBAI Dec 15 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is seeking to diversify its banking relationships by looking beyond close adviser Credit Suisse CSGN.VX for the next head of its internal mergers and acquisitions unit, sources said.

The chosen candidate -- possibly a secondee from one of the other banks -- will head M&A implementation at the Qatar Investment Authority, a high-profile job given the acquisitive gas-rich Arab state's desire to build a global portfolio of assets.

In June, Credit Suisse said that Anthony Armstrong, who had been loaned to Qatar Holding, the investment arm of QIA, was moving to become co-head of Americas M&A.

"They (QIA) have been talking to banks (for a replacement) for the last six months," said one source, who said that QIA appeared keen to take a banker on another secondment.

Another source said the reason it was taking this long was that Qatar wanted to diversify away from Credit Suisse, the bank with which it is most familiar, while a third source said it was the Swiss bank that had indicated its inability to supply another banker to the Qataris.

"The top dealmaker spot has been kept empty," said a fourth source.

QIA and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Qatar owns a sizeable stake in Credit Suisse, bought during the last financial crisis.

The Swiss bank has traditionally enjoyed a close relationship with Qatar and has advised it on a range of deals over the past two or three years including, most recently, Qatar's financing proposal for European Gold Fields EGU.TO. [ID:nL5E7N82IH]

But one banker said that Credit Suisse had missed out on a key role in Qatar's $2.9-billion stake buy in Iberdrola (IBE.MC) [ID:nLDE72D0JX][ID:nL5E7L90EU], and of late Qatar has used some other banks, with Citigroup (C.N) prominent as an adviser to its $5 billion bond deal.

Armstrong advised Qatar on its high-profile acquisition of London department store Harrods.

The region's sovereign wealth funds, state-owned bodies which invest countries' oil wealth, are among the largest in the world.

Official figures are not released regularly, but analysts estimate the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) to have assets of $400 billion-$600 billion, Kuwait's fund around $300 billion and fast-growing Qatar in excess of $100 billion.

Analysts say that the funds are likely to turn more selective in the coming year due to pressure on them to invest domestically and owing to concerns about a fall in the oil price if global growth slows sharply.

(Additional reporting by Regan Doherty, Mirna Sleiman and Rachna Uppal; Editing by David Cowell)

