LONDON Dec 15 Lenders to Irish telecoms company eircom are rejecting the latest restructuring proposal from owner Singapore Technologies Telemedia, pressing ahead with their own plans to take over the company, people close to the situation said.

Eircom said on Thursday that it had agreed with lenders to extend the waiver of the breach of its senior debt to EBITDA covenant until January 31, 2012. (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)