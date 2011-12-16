Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

KGHM

Shares in Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM tumbled as much as 14 percent on Thursday after Poland announced plans to raise 1.8 billion zlotys ($510.8 million) next year from a new mining tax, subsequently rising to 2.2 billion.

KGHM is working on five more takeover projects on top of the recently agreed purchase of Canadian rival Quadra FNX , its chief executive said, in an effort to meet ambitious output goals.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit SpA's business in central and eastern Europe (CEE) is holding up well despite the economic slowdown, a top executive said, adding it was "nuts" to think Italy's biggest bank by assets would quit the region.

ENERGY

Polish energy watchdog URE may decide on Friday or Saturday on hikes in prices for electricity and gas, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted unnamed sources as saying.

PENSION FUNDS

Polish financial watchdog KNF suggests that the local pension funds should raise their own capital and cut down on dividend payouts, daily Gazeta Wyborcza said.

