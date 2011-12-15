FRANKFURT Dec 15 Emirates [EMIRA.UL] airline, the largest customer for the Airbus A380 superjumbo, is hoping to soon place more orders for the 525-seat aircraft made by EADS's EAD.PA Airbus unit, the airline's Chief Executive told a German newspaper.

"I am personally very keen to get more A380s. I hope that we will soon order some," Emirates CEO Tim Clark was quoted as saying by daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Any purchases on top of the 90 superjumbos already ordered would depend on how much capacity could be created at Dubai airport, he was quoted as saying in the paper's Friday edition, which was made available online on Thursday.

"Almost all the flights with the A380 are full," Clark said, adding that he had never experienced an aircraft quite as popular.

Emirates continues to see good demand, the CEO added.

"At the moment planes are still pretty full."

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Carol Bishopric)

