MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia's second biggest
lender VTB increased its stake in Bank of Moscow
to 92.22 percent from 80.57 percent, Bank of Moscow
said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
VTB acquired the additional shares through its arm VTB Debt
Centre and did not disclose the price. Based on Bank of Moscow's
capitalisation of $4.87 billion, the acquired stake is worth
$567 million, according to Reuters calculations.
VTB battled for control of Bank of Moscow for almost a year,
but discovered a gaping hole in the lender's loan book after it
sealed the deal.
Bank of Moscow required a state-provided bailout of 295
billion roubles ($9.3 billion) to keep it afloat - the largest
bailout in Russian financial history.
($1 = 31.8451 Russian roubles)
