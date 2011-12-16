FRANKFURT Dec 16 Commerzbank is mulling ways to break up troubled real estate finance unit Eurohypo as it seeks ways to shore up a 5.3 billion euro ($6.9 billion) capital shortfall, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Commerzbank executives are now looking to offload Eurohypo's sovereign debt portfolio into a "bad bank" or special purpose vehicle as a first step, these people said.

The lion's share of Commerzbank's 13 billion euros in sovereign debt exposure to Portugal, Italy, Spain, Greece and Ireland is parked within Eurohypo because of the unit's specialisation in public sector finance.

Subsequently the real estate finance operations could be integrated into Commerzbank, and run down, these people said.

More likely is an alternative scenario whereby Commerzbank could shrink Eurohypo's balance sheet to make it a pureplay real estate lender. This would also make it easier to sell, these people said.

Commerzbank bought a majority stake in Eurohypo for 4.6 billion euros in March 2006, but the unit has eaten away at the Frankfurt bank's capital cushion since the euro zone crisis erupted.

Splitting off Eurohypo could free up as much as 5 billion euros in capital, supervisory board members said. But it remains to be seen whether the European Banking Authority would allow such a radical step.

Commerzbank declined to comment on whether it intended to break up Eurohypo.

DEFINING STATE AID

The bank reiterated it has no plans to ask for public funds but analysts believe its writedowns on Greek debt and the capital shortfall identified by the European Banking Authority (EBA) mean a third bailout is increasingly likely.

The German government handed over a total of 18.2 billion euros and took a 25 percent stake in two previous rescue attempts in the global financial crisis.

In comments made on Thursday but released on Friday, Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said there are currently no bailout talks.

"The government made it very clear and we have also made it clear that we are in regular talks with the government but we are not negotiating a state support package," Blessing told Reuters in response to a question on whether the bank has been in discussions over possible state aid.

Formal talks about a state aid package can only move ahead once a proposal to create a new German rescue fund has been formalised. Earlier this week Germany unveiled a draft law to create a rescue fund in 2012 with powers to buy sovereign debt.

Blessing declined to comment on whether Commerzbank was mulling the creation of a bad bank. ($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Additional reporting Marcin Golclowski, Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Edward Taylor)