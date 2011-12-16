LISBON Dec 16 Portuguese banks faced loan
impairments of 838 million euros at the end of June, the
'troika' of lenders to the country's bailout found after
inspecting bank's lending portfolios, the Bank of Portugal said
in a statement on Friday.
The troika of inspectors from the European Commission, ECB
and IMF scrutinised eight Portuguese banks' loan portfolios
after the country received a 78-billion-euro bailout in May from
the European Union and IMF.
"Referring to loan portfolios, for the combined group of
eight banks with reference to June 30, 2011, it was estimated
that 838 million euros were necessary to reinforce the value of
registered impairments," the statement said.
It added that it had not included banks' imparity cushions
at that time.
The impairments are separate to the 7 billion euros that the
European Banking Association concluded that Portuguese banks
have to raise by mid-June to meet a Core Tier 1 capital ratio
target of 9 percent, marking to market their debt holdings.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)