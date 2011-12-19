The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS
The credit rating agency Fitch said on Friday it thought a
comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt crisis was beyond
reach, putting six euro zone economies including Italy on watch
for potential near-term downgrades.
Italian Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said
Europe's rescue funds must be reinforced immediately to tackle
the euro zone crisis and Italy and Europe had still much to do
to restore market confidence.
Bank solvency problems are an issue for national bank
supervisors and the European Banking Association, while the
European Central Bank's interventions are focused on supporting
liquidity, ECB Executive Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said.
TELEVISION MARKET, MEDIASET
Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Sunday it was "not
tolerable" to assign Italy's extra digital terrestrial TV
frequencies for free as previously planned in a beauty contest.
Daily La Repubblica said on Saturday without citing sources
that a possible auction could reap up to 5 billion euros.
IMPREGILO
Italian construction group Gavio has made a second and
higher offer to buy out fellow investors in the IGLI vehicle
that controls Impregilo, La Repubblica said in an unsourced
report on Saturday. The new offer, which was sent via fax to
Atlantia and Fondiaria-SAI, values Impregilo
shares at 3.6 euros each and is valid until Dec. 23, the same
day when Fondiaria's board meets to examine capital-boosting
options, the paper said.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
Industry Minister and Intesa Sanpaolo's former Chief
Executive Corrado Passera told on a Rai television show on
Sunday he would sell his shares in the bank.
FONDIARIA-SAI
The insurer is studying the possibility of a merger with its
Milano Assicurazioni unit in a move that would be subsequent to
capital-boosting measures that its board will discuss on Dec.
23, La Stampa said on Saturday citing unnamed financial sources.
Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report on Saturday that
Sator, the investment company of Matteo Arpe, had been contacted
over investing in Fondiaria-SAI.
MONTE PASCHI
The MPS foundation that controls 48.4 percent of the
Siena-based bank has reached an agreement with banks over its 1
billion euros of debt, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The deal
may be announced on Monday and includes a debt standstill, asset
sales. The plan foresees a debt restructuring agreement by
end-March, the paper said.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
EDISON
The board of Italy's second power producer will meet on Dec.
21, it said on Friday, confirming its intention to return to
profitable growth using its hydrocarbons business and despite a
challenging power merchant sector.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The yellow pages group said on Friday talks to restructure
2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) of debt would run into 2012
after it failed to win enough creditor support for a proposed
deal by a Wednesday deadline.
SARAS
Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Friday
Russia's LUKOIL and the Italian refiner were among a
pool of four or five firms chosen to supply the country with up
to 3 million tonnes of gasoline in 2012.
* INDESIT
Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 3.70 euros from 7 euros
