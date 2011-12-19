The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS

The credit rating agency Fitch said on Friday it thought a comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt crisis was beyond reach, putting six euro zone economies including Italy on watch for potential near-term downgrades.

Italian Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said Europe's rescue funds must be reinforced immediately to tackle the euro zone crisis and Italy and Europe had still much to do to restore market confidence.

Bank solvency problems are an issue for national bank supervisors and the European Banking Association, while the European Central Bank's interventions are focused on supporting liquidity, ECB Executive Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said.

TELEVISION MARKET

Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Sunday it was "not tolerable" to assign Italy's extra digital terrestrial TV frequencies for free as previously planned in a beauty contest.

Daily La Repubblica said on Saturday without citing sources that a possible auction could reap up to 5 billion euros.

IMPREGILO

Italian construction group Gavio has made a second and higher offer to buy out fellow investors in the IGLI vehicle that controls Impregilo, La Repubblica said in an unsourced report on Saturday. The new offer, which was sent via fax to Atlantia and Fondiaria-SAI, values Impregilo shares at 3.6 euros each and is valid until Dec. 23, the same day when Fondiaria's board meets to examine capital-boosting options, the paper said.

FONDIARIA-SAI

The insurer is studying the possibility of a merger with its Milano Assicurazioni unit in a move that would be subsequent to capital-boosting measures that its board will discuss on Dec. 23, La Stampa said on Saturday citing unnamed financial sources.

Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report on Saturday that Sator, the investment company of Matteo Arpe, had been contacted over investing in Fondiaria-SAI.

MONTE PASCHI

The MPS foundation that controls 48.4 percent of the Siena-based bank has reached an agreement with banks over its 1 billion euros of debt, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sauday. The deal may be announced on Monday and includes a debt standstill, asset sales. The plan foresees a debt restructuring agreement by end-March, the paper said.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

EDISON

The board of Italy's second power producer will meet on Dec. 21, it said on Friday, confirming its intention to return to profitable growth using its hydrocarbons business and despite a challenging power merchant sector.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The yellow pages group said on Friday talks to restructure 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) of debt would run into 2012 after it failed to win enough creditor support for a proposed deal by a Wednesday deadline.

SARAS

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Friday Russia's LUKOIL and the Italian refiner were among a pool of four or five firms chosen to supply the country with up to 3 million tonnes of gasoline in 2012.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................