PARIS Dec 17 Autolib, Paris' electric car sharing scheme, has attracted more than 6,000 subscribers since its launch, Groupe Bollore Chief Executive Vincent Bollore said in interview with France Info radio on Saturday.

"We have more than 6,000 subscribers, which is twice what we expected," said Bollore.

The French industrial group supplies the electric vehicles and the infrastructure for the car-sharing scheme, which was launched in early October but officially kicked off on Dec. 5.

Bollore is targeting 80,000 subscribers to break even on the project.

