JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec 18 (Reuters) -
Petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
plans to issue a 3 riyal ($ 0.8) dividend per share
for the second half of 2011, the firm said in a bourse statement
on Sunday.
"SABIC board of directors, at its meeting held Saturday
evening... decided to recommend to the general assembly... the
distribution of 9 billion riyals in dividends to shareholders
for the second half of 2011 at 3 riyals per share," it said.
The company paid 2 riyals per share for the second half of
2010.
SABIC posted a record profit in the third quarter and is
expected to announce fourth-quarter earnings in January.
The world's largest chemical producer by market value posted
a 54-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, beating
analyst expectations on the back of high product prices and
continued strong global demand.
SABIC chief executive Mohammed al-Mady told Reuters last
week that he expected the firm to report an "excellent" 2011 and
forecast further strength for the petrochemical sector next
year.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)