ZURICH Dec 18 Credit Suisse is cutting its bonus pool by 40 percent to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.21 billion), the newspaper Der Sonntag reported, in the wake of poor investment banking performance and an increased regulatory burden.

Compared with a 2010 bonus pool of 5.05 billion Swiss francs, Credit Suisse will now only allot 3 billion for extraordinary remunerating, the paper reported on Sunday.

Banker bonuses have been a particular focus of controversy in Switzerland since 2008, when UBS was bailed out by the government.

Credit Suisse has been at pains to address the bonus issue after Chief Executive Brady Dougan was roundly criticized for a 2009 windfall of 70 million francs in stock, which he received under a 2004 bonus plan. ($1 = 0.9357 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)