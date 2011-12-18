ZURICH Dec 18 Credit Suisse is
cutting its bonus pool by 40 percent to 3 billion Swiss francs
($3.21 billion), the newspaper Der Sonntag reported, in the wake
of poor investment banking performance and an increased
regulatory burden.
Compared with a 2010 bonus pool of 5.05 billion Swiss
francs, Credit Suisse will now only allot 3 billion for
extraordinary remunerating, the paper reported on Sunday.
Banker bonuses have been a particular focus of controversy
in Switzerland since 2008, when UBS was bailed out by
the government.
Credit Suisse has been at pains to address the bonus issue
after Chief Executive Brady Dougan was roundly criticized for a
2009 windfall of 70 million francs in stock, which he received
under a 2004 bonus plan.
($1 = 0.9357 Swiss francs)
