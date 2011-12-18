MILAN Dec 18 France's BNP Paribas
has made no emergency planning for a possible euro
zone break up and instead expects the crisis to strengthen the
single currency, its chairman said.
"We are convinced the euro will come out of the crisis
stronger than before," Baudouin Prot said in an interview
published on Sunday by Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
Asked about prospects France could lose its triple-A rating,
he said it was important that France put its accounts in order,
and ensured growth.
"Life continues beyond rating agencies' decisions," he said.
On concerns French banks could be forced to ask government
help, Prot said he was not worried. BNP Paribas will meet the
requirements set by the European Banking Association and has
never had problems with funding, he added.
"BNP will continue to finance the economies of its four
domestic markets, because it wants to and has the resources," he
said.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)