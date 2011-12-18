* Passera says not tolerable to give frequencies away
* La Repubblica says auction could net 5 bln euros
MILAN Dec 18 Italy's new industry
minister, Corrado Passera, said on Sunday the previous
government's plan to give away digital television frequencies
for free was unacceptable while the country was going through
tough times.
Under the plan by the former government of Silvio
Berlusconi, broadcasters would parade their suitability in a
"beauty contest" rather than bid in a competitive auction. But
critics said the system would favour state broadcaster RAI,
Telecom Italia Media and Berlusconi's own broadcaster,
Mediaset.
"It is not tolerable that while we ask for sacrifices from
Italians, (the frequencies) are assigned for free. It is very
likely that we will not tolerate it," he told state-controlled
channel Rai 3.
A possible auction could net the finance ministry up to 5
billion euros, Daily La Repubblica reported on Saturday, without
citing sources.
News Corp subsidiary Sky Italia has already pulled
out of the beauty contest, saying the process was too long and
favoured incumbent operators.
However Passera, CEO of bank Intesa Sanpaolo until Mario
Monti brought him into the new cabinet last month, did not say
whether he would launch an auction in its place.
"It could be something slightly different. I have taken the
commitment to look into the issue and make proposals," he said.
"The frequencies could be used for new technologies and not
necessarily for television."
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Ben Harding)