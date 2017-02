MADRID Dec 19 Spanish banks' bad loans rose to 7.42 percent of their outstanding loans in October, their highest level since November 1994, Bank of Spain data showed on Monday.

Loans that fell into arrears increased by 3.828 billion euros to 131.908 billion euros ($172.10 billion) in October.

Irrecoverable debts in Spain have climbed as the country struggles with the highest unemployment rate in Europe, sluggish economic growth and the end of a housing and construction boom. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Martin Roberts)