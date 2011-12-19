WARSAW Dec 19 Poland's top coking coal miner JSW said on Monday the country's competition watchdog approved its takeover of a smaller rival, the state-owned foundry coke producer Victoria.

JSW paid 414 million zlotys ($120.21 million) for Victoria, which posted a net profit of 73.8 million zlotys last year with revenues at 614 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.4439 Polish zlotys) (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)