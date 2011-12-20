(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Dec 20 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Tuesday.
ROMANIA SELLS 1.7 BLN LEI IN 1-YEAR T-BILLS
Romania sold a more than planned 1.7 billion lei ($512
million) in 1-year treasury bills on Monday, with the average
accepted yield at 6.55 percent, down 10 basis points from a
previous Nov. 28 tender.
ROMANIA SHUTS SECOND NUCLEAR REACTOR FOR REPAIRS
Romania's sole nuclear power plant in Cernavoda on the river
Danube shut down its second reactor at 0730 GMT on Monday for
repairs, its operator Nuclearelectrica said.
IMF MAKES $661 MLN AVAILABLE FOR ROMANIA IF NEEDED
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Romania
was making good progress under an IMF-supported economic
program, and it freed up a further $661 million in aid that can
be drawn on if needed.
PRIME MINISTER ON MONEY FROM IMF DEAL
Romania will not need to use money it has available under
its International Monetary Fund-led aid deal in 2012, according
to latest economic data, Prime Minister Emil Boc said.
TVR
PRIVATISATIONS
Romania is not prepared to privatise state-owned companies
like Transelectrica under any conditions, President
Traian Basescu said.
Agerpres
CEE MARKETS-FORINT, LEU LEAD FX HIGHER
The Hungarian forint and the Romanian leu led gains among
emerging European currencies, supported by comments from a
European Central Bank policymaker and ahead of an expected
interest rate rise in Hungary.
CONFIDENCE VOTE
Parliament will begin debate on a no-confidence motion in
Emil Boc's government at 0900 local time (0700 CET) on Thursday.
Agerpres
DEBT ISSUANCE STRATEGY
Romania's finance ministry will revise its medium term
public debt management strategy for 2012-2014 in the first
quarter of next year. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
CAR SALES
Car sales were down 7.1 percent in the first eleven months
of this year to 103,314 units from the same period of 2010, data
from the manufacturers association showed.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 12
NO TAX HIKES IN 2012
Romania will not hike any taxes in 2012 in order to meet its
1.9 percent budget deficit target, Prime Minister Emil Boc said.
Agrepres
