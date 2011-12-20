BRUSSELS Dec 20 Qatar's royal family and Luxembourg are acquiring Dexia's private banking arm in a deal valuing the unit at 730 million euros ($950.3 million) as part of the Franco-Belgian bank's bailout, Dexia said on Tuesday.

"Precision Capital, a Qatari investment group, will acquire 90 percent of the stake, the remaining 10 percent will be acquired by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg," Dexia said in a statement.

Dexia's Banque Internationale Luxembourg (BIL) specialises in wealth management. Dexia was bailed out by Belgium, France and Luxembourg in October. ($1 = 0.768 Euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)