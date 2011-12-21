Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM will try to
persuade the government to ease a proposed mining tax which it
believes is the most restrictive in the world, KGHM's chief
executive was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
LOTOS
The Polish Treasury said on Tuesday it received no binding
offers for its controlling stake in the country's second-biggest
refiner, Lotos, and will now consider floating the
stake on the Warsaw bourse.
PGNIG
Poland's gas delivery monopoly PGNiG considers
lowering its planned investments for 2012 as it has not so far
received the approval from the energy watchdog (URE) for a
double-digit percentage rise in gas-price tariffs,
Rzeczpospolita daily said without quoting sources.
TAURON
Utility Tauron apart from selling energy would like
to become a supplier of natural gas, Parkiet daily quoted the
company's chief executive Dariusz Lubera as saying.
CENTRAL BANK
Central bank's Governor Marek Belka will present the 2012
monetary policy guidelines to the parliamentary public finance
committee on Wednesday.
DISABILITY FUND
The lower chamber of parliament will debate on Wednesday on
the draft bill to raise employers' disability insurance
contributions as of February 2012.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX