JERUSALEM Dec 20 The tenure of Israel
coach Luis Fernandez effectively ended on Tuesday and a new
coach will be named next month, the country's Football
Association said.
Israeli FA officials said former Hapoel Tel Aviv coach Eli
Guttman would be officially named as soon as Fernandez's
contract expired at the end of the year.
"Israeli FA chairman (Avi Luzon) presented the main points
of the national coach's report and thanked him on behalf of the
committee for his work," a statement by the Israeli FA said.
Fernandez was appointed in May 2010 to lead Israel in the
Euro 2012 qualifiers but ended with a record of five wins, a
draw and four losses in qualifying group F, eight points behind
winners Greece.
The Frenchman also came in for a barrage of criticism from
local media, which said he had failed to establish a stable
squad and made frequent and unorthodox changes to his lineups.
Guttman has a reputation for being a methodical and
meticulous tactician and is the only candidate up for
consideration by the Israeli FA, committee members said.
"He is a certain candidate for the job and everybody's
preferred choice," committee member Raviv Sapir told Channel 5,
which said the executive committee was unanimous in wanting
Guttman.
"There is no doubt that Guttman is a very worthy candidate
and must lead the national team," Ariel Shaiman, another
committee member said.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)